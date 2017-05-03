Discovering Biology in a Digital World

A few years ago, when the iPhone first came out, I fell in love with an app called "Molecules." It was easy to use, the images were lovely, and I thought manipulating molecules by touch could help solve some of the problems my students had with using Cn3D.

I was all set to switch.

But I couldn't. When it came to teaching, I needed features that Molecules just didn't have.

To make a long story short, we had an SBIR grant from National Science Foundation and the good fortune to work with Molecules' developer and another brilliant engineer to make a new app called ... Read more